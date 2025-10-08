Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Shedeur Sanders sends clear message about Joe Flacco after Browns trade quarterback to Bengals

Shedeur Sanders spoke about a move that could change the future of his career with the Browns in the NFL. Joe Flacco has been traded to the Bengals, opening up an opportunity for the rookie quarterback.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Shedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns
© Nick Cammett/Getty ImagesShedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders continues to have a turbulent rookie season with the Cleveland Browns. Now, after the team started with a 1-4 record, the front office has decided to trade Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Faced with a new and major shakeup in the roster, this was Shedeur’s reaction in an exclusive interview with P.J. Ziegler. “Oh, Joe Flacco getting traded. He was definitely somebody I leaned on for wisdom. I feel like he helped me a lot. He helped me a lot with in his time being here in Cleveland. So now, you know, everybody has their own destinies and have their own plans they have in life. So, I’m just happy for him. He told me: ‘That happened quick.’ That was crazy.”

Despite Flacco’s departure, Sanders has not been considered by head coach Kevin Stefanski to be the starting quarterback for the Browns in the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advertisement

Is Shedeur Sanders going to start for the Browns?

No. Shedeur Sanders will not start for the Browns against the Steelers, as Stefanski remains firm in his decision to give another chance to rookie Dillon Gabriel, who had a solid performance in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.

However, what is now official is that Sanders has moved up to the QB2 spot on the depth chart. That means an injury to Gabriel or a very poor performance in Pittsburgh could open the door for Shedeur to make his NFL debut.

Advertisement
NFL News: Dillon Gabriel takes a very controversial shot at Shedeur Sanders amid Browns quarterback competition

see also

NFL News: Dillon Gabriel takes a very controversial shot at Shedeur Sanders amid Browns quarterback competition

How much money is Shedeur Sanders making with Browns?

Shedeur Sanders inked a four-year, $4.6 million deal with the Cleveland Browns, pocketing around $1.15 million per season. His payday took a hit, though, after slipping to the fifth round and now is trying to get his chance to play in the NFL and prove his doubters were wrong.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Deion Sanders had a very surprising reaction to Joe Flacco's trade
NFL

Deion Sanders had a very surprising reaction to Joe Flacco's trade

Cleveland trades Joe Flacco: Browns’ QB depth chart with Shedeur Sanders updated
NFL

Cleveland trades Joe Flacco: Browns’ QB depth chart with Shedeur Sanders updated

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski may have fueled Dillon Gabriel vs. Shedeur Sanders debate after loss to Vikings
NFL

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski may have fueled Dillon Gabriel vs. Shedeur Sanders debate after loss to Vikings

Blashill makes his presence felt with harsh message to Bedard’s Blackhawks after Panthers loss
NHL

Blashill makes his presence felt with harsh message to Bedard’s Blackhawks after Panthers loss

Better Collective Logo