Shedeur Sanders continues to have a turbulent rookie season with the Cleveland Browns. Now, after the team started with a 1-4 record, the front office has decided to trade Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Faced with a new and major shakeup in the roster, this was Shedeur’s reaction in an exclusive interview with P.J. Ziegler. “Oh, Joe Flacco getting traded. He was definitely somebody I leaned on for wisdom. I feel like he helped me a lot. He helped me a lot with in his time being here in Cleveland. So now, you know, everybody has their own destinies and have their own plans they have in life. So, I’m just happy for him. He told me: ‘That happened quick.’ That was crazy.”

Despite Flacco’s departure, Sanders has not been considered by head coach Kevin Stefanski to be the starting quarterback for the Browns in the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Shedeur Sanders going to start for the Browns?

No. Shedeur Sanders will not start for the Browns against the Steelers, as Stefanski remains firm in his decision to give another chance to rookie Dillon Gabriel, who had a solid performance in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.

However, what is now official is that Sanders has moved up to the QB2 spot on the depth chart. That means an injury to Gabriel or a very poor performance in Pittsburgh could open the door for Shedeur to make his NFL debut.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dillon Gabriel takes a very controversial shot at Shedeur Sanders amid Browns quarterback competition

How much money is Shedeur Sanders making with Browns?

Shedeur Sanders inked a four-year, $4.6 million deal with the Cleveland Browns, pocketing around $1.15 million per season. His payday took a hit, though, after slipping to the fifth round and now is trying to get his chance to play in the NFL and prove his doubters were wrong.