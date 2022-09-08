The 2022 NFL season has not even started for the Carolina Panthers and they are already worried about Christian McCaffrey. The running back might miss the Week 1 matchup, but should the team be alarmed about this?

Christian McCaffrey has been one of the most dominant running backs recently in the NFL, but injuries have not played in his favor. Now, another problem has appeared and it is uncertain if he could be healthy in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Panthers have relied in Christian McCaffrey's habilities lately to carry the offense. This extra workload has impacted in his health and the running back has had some big issues to stay healthy in the last seasons.

Since the 2020 season, McCaffrey has missed 18 games due to injuries. In 2021, he had a pedal ankle sprain grade 2 in Week 12 that ruled him out for the rest of the campaign. Now, a new problem has emerged and every Panthers' fan is worried about the RB1.

Christian McCaffrey's injury status: What does he has and how long will he be out?

Ahead of the beginning of the 2022 NFL season, there are some doubts surrounding Christian McCaffrey's health. The Panthers' running back had his shin cut with a cleat in Thursday's practice and alarms went off instantly.

According to coach Matt Rhule, Christian McCaffrey was included in the injury report as a preventive action, but the running back should be fine to play without any problem against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.