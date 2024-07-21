Tom Brady decided to hang up his cleats in 2023, but one of the biggest names in the NFL still hopes the quarterback returns to the gridiron.

Tom Brady has made up his mind long ago. After coming back from a one-month retirement in 2022, the most successful quarterback in NFL history hang up his cleats for good in 2023.

And while a return to the gridiron looks extremely unlikely at this point, not everyone gives up. Star wide receiver Davante Adams, for instance, admitted he would love to see Brady on the Las Vegas Raiders uniform.

“Hell yes,” Adams told Shannon Sharpe when asked if he would want Brady to play for the Raiders. “Tom know how I feel about him, man. I mean, he’s getting older. But he gotta still be able to throw it better than half these dudes in the league.”

At 46, Brady is preparing for his first season as an NFL analyst for FOX, so the chances of seeing him on the field again are slim. However, the seven-time Super Bowl champ has already warned he would be open to unretiring.

Davante Adams, star wide receiver of the Las Vegas Raiders

Tom Brady “not opposed” to come out of retirement for Raiders

Brady made big headlines in April, when in an appearance on the “Deep Cut” podcast admitted he would consider coming out of retirement for two teams. One of them are the Patriots. But he also mentioned the Raiders, so Adams may have reasons for optimism.

“I’m not opposed to it,” Brady said when asked about potentially returning to play if a team calls midseason. “I don’t know if they are going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I’m always going to be in good shape. I’ll always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like (Jordan) coming back, I don’t know if they would let me. But I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

In May 2023, Brady reached an agreement to join the Raiders’ ownership group, so he’s staying pretty busy away from the football field. As exciting as a comeback sounds, it seems unlikely.