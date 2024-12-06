NFL News: Steelers' George Pickens sparks controversy by sending strong message to key Browns player

The game that the Pittsburgh Steelers will play next Sunday against the Cleveland Browns attracts many statements, a section in which wide receiver George Pickens cannot miss to add a new controversy to his record in the 2024 NFL season.

Pickens has a rebellious style when it comes to making statements about opponents or game situations. An example of this was seen just a few days ago when the Steelers wide receiver said after the last game against the Browns that the Cleveland team won thanks to the snow. His words have proven to be unpredictable.

In recent hours, even head coach Mike Tomlin has expressed concern about Pickens’ problems, such as in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, when the 23-year-old was flagged for taunting. “He’s got to grow up fast,” Pittsburgh’s head coach said of the complications Pickens’ behavior brings. In this case, a new conflict is looming.

The controversy between Pickens and Greg Newsome of the Browns

The new controversy involving Pickens began with a statement by the Browns‘ Greg Newsome, who said after the Week 12 game between Pittsburgh and Cleveland that the Steelers receiver was “a fake tough guy“. In that game, the two players had gotten into a scuffle on separate plays.

Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass during the second quarter in the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

What did Pickens say to Newsome?

This Friday, days after Newsome’s previous statement to Pickens, the Steelers receiver was blunt when asked to respond to the controversy with the Browns player. “I don’t even know who that is,” was Pickens’ strong message to the Cleveland cornerback. His comments add spice to the Week 14 matchup between the two franchises.

Newsome also reacted to Pickens’ dismissal

“I don’t care what he has to say. So I don’t take it as disrespectful because I don’t care about the dude at all. The only way you would take something someone says as disrespectful is if you really care about that person,” Newsome reacted in a dialogue with 92.3 The Fan to Pickens’ statement, who claimed not to know who the Browns player is.

Will Pickens play against the Browns?

Beyond the controversy, which adds tension to the Browns-Steelers game, Pickens may not take the field next Sunday, as he was listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury. His presence will be evaluated in the coming hours.

