NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin receives a unique compliment from QB Russell Wilson

The Week 14 victory in the NFL season was undoubtedly the boost the Pittsburgh Steelers needed to fully enter the race for the top spot in their division. The good results come not only from the talent within the roster but also from the strong relationships within the team, as Russell Wilson made clear about Mike Tomlin.

After the game where the Steelers defeated the Browns 27-14, the former Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks, made it clear what Mike Tomlin’s role has meant for him and his resurgence in the league: “I think obviously, Coach Tomlin is, you know, in my opinion, the best coach in the National Football League,” said Wilson.

“Maybe in all of sports, in my opinion. You know I think how he leads us, how he communicates, his demeanor, you know, his passion for winning. It’s a special thing and I can’t explain it enough to you guys. You know, how great he is as a leader and the culture here,” he also added.

Russell Wilson arrived in Pittsburgh from the Denver Broncos, where he was brought in as a franchise player after his long stint in Seattle, but he was unable to fully showcase his talent. That’s why the QB highly values the work Mike Tomlin has done with him to help him regain his current level of play.

On the other hand, Tomlin, in his 18th year as head coach of the Steelers, has never experienced a losing season. He currently ranks 12th in most wins and 23rd in highest winning percentage in NFL history.

Pat Freiermuth made a hilarious comment on George Pickens’ absence

George Pickens was absent in the game where the Steelers secured their tenth win of the season. The talented player, known for his impressive moves, is also one of the most frequently fined during games due to his celebrations.

Regarding the absence of his teammate, tight end Pat Freiermuth spoke with the media and, laughing, hinted that someone on the team had to step up to fill the void when it comes to celebrations: “Someone had to get fined,” Freiermuth said after the game.

Pickens’ return could be delayed

George Pickens was unable to play in the game against the Browns due to a hamstring injury sustained last week. While his return was initially expected in the coming days, it seems they will have to wait a bit longer.

“He has a grade 2 hamstring injury which that is typically two weeks,” Gerry Dulac said on 102.5 WDVE’s Morning Show with Randy Baumann. “I don’t think they are expecting him to play in Philadelphia either.”

He also added: “When you get that type of hamstring injury, it’s typically two weeks. So the expectation is that he won’t play in Philadelphia either, but we will see how that progresses.”

