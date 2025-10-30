The Pittsburgh Steelers have not won a playoff game since January 2017. Because of this, many fans wonder if, at some point, Mike Tomlin will be on the hot seat despite being the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL.

Besides having already won a Super Bowl with the team, the argument that has kept Tomlin untouchable is that, throughout his career, he has never had a losing season. His 18-year streak has been an impressive run that has put him on a sort of pedestal where no one has been able to question whether he delivered the expected results for such a historic franchise.

However, the first crisis of 2025, with two consecutive losses and a defense that is falling apart, seems like it could bring winds of change. If his bet on winning a championship with Aaron Rodgers and the highest-paid defense in the league fails, Tomlin could start to feel the pressure.

Will Steelers fire Mike Tomlin?

Art Rooney II could start considering firing Mike Tomlin if the 2025 season enters a critical state. The Steelers face a brutal schedule, and if they let the AFC North slip away with Joe Burrow injured and Lamar Jackson not at full strength, the criticism will be swift.

The theory of a possible change gained traction on social media because, during a Q&A chat with fans, insider Gerry Dulac was asked if the team ownership was angry about the lack of playoff wins and the terrible performances of Pittsburgh’s defense.

Dulac’s response was revealing because, for the first time in a long while, there would not be full support for Tomlin, who is under contract through 2027. “Angry is not the word. Frustrated or impatient would be a better choice.”