Ben Roethlisberger spent much of his career playing for Mike Tomlin, and after his retirement, the former quarterback has become one of the most authoritative voices to talk about the Pittsburgh Steelers on his podcast, Footbahlin.

Now, even though Aaron Rodgers is playing well, the Steelers have suffered consecutive losses against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Green Bay Packers, prompting Big Ben to point out an area that is clearly failing with Tomlin’s team in the 2025 season. Something that used to be a recipe for success in the past.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers, when I was there, and for as long as I can remember, were the best in the world or one of the best in the world at making halftime adjustments. As players, we were proud of the coaches at halftime. Great coaches that were able to make halftime adjustments. We didn’t play well in the first half, they were going to make adjustments and we’re gonna go on the second half and, as long as we executed and do what we’re supposed to do, the adjustments made at halftime were gonna give us an opportunity to win.”

Why did Steelers lose against Packers?

The defense is one of the main reasons why the Pittsburgh Steelers lost against the Green Bay Packers, and according to Ben Roethlisberger, the difference compared to previous years is that the team is collapsing in the second half, whereas before the opposite used to happen.

“As I’m watching these games, it doesn’t feel like the adjustments are being made. Again, I’m not in the locker room. I don’t know, maybe they are and the players aren’t, I don’t know. This is just my opinion. Now, is that coaching? Is it players? Is it adjustments? Is it lack of adjustments? I don’t know. But it just feels like the second half of ball games, we stink. I’m just asking a question. Are we making the proper adjustments?”

