Aaron Rodgers said that on the final play of the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Browns, there was clear pass interference by Denzel Ward on Marquez Valdes-Scantling. “That was definitely interference.”

The veteran quarterback has been heavily criticized for targeting the same player three times in an attempt to win the game during the final seconds of the Steelers’ 20-13 loss to the Browns. Some experts even believe that MVS ran a wrong route on two of those plays, but Rodgers did not want to confirm it. “I’ll have to look at the film on second and third down.”

Now, the Steelers need to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 if they want to stay alive in the race for the Super Bowl. Otherwise, they will be eliminated with a 9-8 record.

How can the Pittsburgh Steelers win the AFC North?

The Pittsburgh Steelers can win the AFC North if they defeat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 at Acrisure Stadium. The winner of that game will become the division champion and the No. 4 seed in the conference for the playoffs.

Are Steelers out of the playoffs?

No. The Steelers are not out of the playoffs despite the loss to the Browns. However, they let a great opportunity slip away to secure the AFC North and also earn a week of rest, as the game against the Ravens would have been irrelevant. Now, the entire season is at stake in that matchup with Baltimore.

