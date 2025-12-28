Trending topics:
NFL

Aaron Rodgers sends warning to Ravens about Steelers before Week 18 game for AFC North title and to clinch a spot in NFL playoffs

Aaron Rodgers appears unfazed after the Steelers' loss to the Browns. The veteran quarterback is ready to beat the Ravens and clinch a playoff spot for Pittsburgh.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Jack Thomas/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is not worried about the Pittsburgh Steelers after the shocking loss against the Cleveland Browns. The warning is very clear. His teammates are ready to beat the Ravens and clinch a spot in the playoffs.

“I have full confidence we’ll go home and win next week because we’ve done it all season. We’ve handled adversity well and when we had to play our best ball we did, other than today.”

For Rodgers, with all his experience as a Super Bowl champion quarterback, the key is to forget what happened in Cleveland as quickly as possible and focus on a final showdown at home. “Win or lose, that’s what you do. You move on to the next game.”

Advertisement

Have the Pittsburgh Steelers clinched a spot in the playoffs?

No. The Pittsburgh Steelers have not clinched a spot in the playoffs, and to do so, they will have to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. Aaron Rodgers has no doubts that they can bounce back. “I mean, it’s not difficult. That’s our job. We’re playing all 17 games.”

Rodgers also said that the Steelers do not need to make radical changes for the blockbuster matchup with the Ravens and that credit should also be given to what the Browns did.

Advertisement

“Not much. Just got to execute better. The Browns got a good defense. We didn’t execute very well on third downs. I didn’t have a very good game and we didn’t run the ball early like we wanted to. Pretty bad on third down.”

Mike Tomlin sends clear message to Aaron Rodgers and Steelers after loss against Browns in NFL Week 17

see also

Mike Tomlin sends clear message to Aaron Rodgers and Steelers after loss against Browns in NFL Week 17

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to NFL as Steelers QB complains about referees
NFL

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to NFL as Steelers QB complains about referees

Sanders teammate calls out Tomlin, Rodgers after Steelers' loss to Browns
NFL

Sanders teammate calls out Tomlin, Rodgers after Steelers' loss to Browns

Mike Tomlin confirms Steelers could lose Aaron Rodgers key teammate for game vs Ravens
NFL

Mike Tomlin confirms Steelers could lose Aaron Rodgers key teammate for game vs Ravens

Are Bills eliminated from 2026 NFL playoffs after losing to Eagles in Week 17?
NFL

Are Bills eliminated from 2026 NFL playoffs after losing to Eagles in Week 17?

Better Collective Logo