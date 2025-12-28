Aaron Rodgers is not worried about the Pittsburgh Steelers after the shocking loss against the Cleveland Browns. The warning is very clear. His teammates are ready to beat the Ravens and clinch a spot in the playoffs.

“I have full confidence we’ll go home and win next week because we’ve done it all season. We’ve handled adversity well and when we had to play our best ball we did, other than today.”

For Rodgers, with all his experience as a Super Bowl champion quarterback, the key is to forget what happened in Cleveland as quickly as possible and focus on a final showdown at home. “Win or lose, that’s what you do. You move on to the next game.”

Have the Pittsburgh Steelers clinched a spot in the playoffs?

No. The Pittsburgh Steelers have not clinched a spot in the playoffs, and to do so, they will have to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. Aaron Rodgers has no doubts that they can bounce back. “I mean, it’s not difficult. That’s our job. We’re playing all 17 games.”

Rodgers also said that the Steelers do not need to make radical changes for the blockbuster matchup with the Ravens and that credit should also be given to what the Browns did.

“Not much. Just got to execute better. The Browns got a good defense. We didn’t execute very well on third downs. I didn’t have a very good game and we didn’t run the ball early like we wanted to. Pretty bad on third down.”

