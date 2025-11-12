Giants receive strong message from Russell Wilson after naming Jameis Winston starting QB

The New York Giants continue to face quarterback troubles following Jaxson Dart’s injury. On Wednesday, the team announced that Jameis Winston will start in case the rookie can’t play in Week 11 — a decision that prompted a strong reaction from Russell Wilson.

Russell Wilson’s career hasn’t been the same since leaving the Seattle Seahawks. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion has struggled to find consistency in recent years, and his time with the Giants has only added to his frustrations.

Wilson was initially brought in to be New York’s QB1, but quickly lost his job to rookie Jaxson Dart. Now, with Dart sidelined by a concussion, the team has decided to promote Winston instead — pushing Wilson even further down the depth chart.

Russell Wilson sends message to Jameis Winston after losing starting job

Wilson has been dealt another setback by the Giants. After being benched weeks ago, the veteran has now been passed over again, as interim head coach Mike Kafka confirmed that Winston will start against the Green Bay Packers if Dart isn’t cleared to play.

The move surprised many, especially since Wilson had been listed as the No. 2 quarterback. Still, rather than expressing frustration, the former Seahawks star showed class — sending a supportive message to Winston and emphasizing that the team comes first.

“Obviously, I want to play,” Russell Wilson said, via SNY. “But also, Jameis has worked his butt off to get in great opportunities. The guy’s played in this league for a long time and he’s one of my closest friends. I know he’ll do a great job. I’ll help him prepare in the best way possible. I’ll be ready to go and all that.”

What’s next for Russell Wilson?

Wilson, 36, signed a one-year deal with the Giants for the 2025 season, but all signs point to the Super Bowl champion becoming a free agent once again next offseason.

Retirement has reportedly become an option for Wilson. While he still hopes to continue his career, league confidence in him appears to have waned — meaning his next opportunity may come as a backup rather than a starter.