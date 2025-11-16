Why is Jaxson Dart not playing today and why is Jameis Winston starting for Giants vs Packers instead of Russell Wilson?

It’s been a turbulent stretch in the Big Apple, as recent results led to the sudden dismissal of Brian Daboll as head coach. But the New York Giants can’t afford to lose focus. They must quickly turn their attention to the Green Bay Packers, a matchup they’ll face without Jaxson Dart but with Jameis Winston, who beat out Russell Wilson for the QB1 job.

But the real question is: what is the main reason why Dart won’t play in this crucial matchup, and why Winston will — a quarterback who, at one point, was actually third on the Giants’ depth chart?

The former Ole Miss standout was forced to leave the field in his last outing against the Bears due to a severe concussion, which will keep him sidelined at MetLife. Interim head coach Mike Kafka is hopeful that he’ll be ready to return by Week 12.

For this storied franchise, the season has been far from what anyone expected — not only in terms of results, but also because of the devastating injuries suffered along the way. In addition to Dart, key players like Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo have been significant losses for a team still searching for its footing.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants.

Winston over Wilson

Russell Wilson’s arrival once had many believing the Giants had finally found their franchise quarterback to make a legitimate push for a Super Bowl run. However, his underwhelming performance has left him out of the starting role even now, with Dart in concussion protocol and Winston ultimately set to take the first snap.

“I think Jameis has done a great job since he’s been here,” Kafka said via the team’s official website. “Just like all our quarterback room, I’ve got a lot of trust in that room, being in there all the time, pretty much every single day since we’ve been here.

“But I’ve got a good feel for those guys, and I think Jameis will do a heck of a job. He’s a great leader. He has a lot of production in this league, and I think he’s going to do a great job leading that group.”

Jameis Winston #19 of the New York Giants.

Saving the season

The New York Giants find themselves staring down a crucial juncture, desperately needing a win to keep their faltering season alive. After a disappointing start, the team is tasked with an immediate and essential mandate: secure a victory against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.

This matchup is not just another game; it is an inflection point. If the Giants have any hope of salvaging their campaign and mounting a late-season playoff push, it must start with a decisive performance and a win over the Packers. Failure is not an option for Big Blue as they battle to turn their year around.