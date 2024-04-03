Stefon Diggs has been the main offensive weapon for Josh Allen in recent years, but the Buffalo Bills have never been able to overcome Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.

Now, as a consequence of the salary cap, the Bills had no choice but to let go of other key players like wide receiver Gabe Davis, safety Jordan Poyer and center Mitch Morse.

Even though the Buffalo Bills are the fourth favorite in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, behind only the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Sean McDermott and team’s front office have made a decision that completely changes the landscape.

Stefon Diggs will be traded to the Houston Texans

The Bills will trade Stefon Diggs to the Texans. Buffalo receive a second-round pick in the 2025 Draft, while Houston get the star wide receiver, a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a fifth-round pick in 2025.

After the big move, the Houston Texans might be the second best team in the AFC with names on offense such as CJ Stroud, Joe Mixon, Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Dalton Schultz.

The defense has also been improved by head coach DeMeco Ryans thanks to key signings like cornerback Jeff Okudah, defensive end Danielle Hunter, defensive tackle Denico Autry, cornerback CJ Henderson and defensive tackle Tim Settle.