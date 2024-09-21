NFL News: Stephen A. Smith sends harsh message to Cowboys fan base

This time, Stephen A. Smith’s message was so direct and harsh that a significant reaction from the Dallas Cowboys fan base is expected following his remarks.

Stephen A. Smith, in addition to being a well-known sports journalist, is one of the harshest critics of the Dallas Cowboys. Recently, he sent a blunt and scathing message to the Cowboys fan base, which is likely to provoke strong reactions against him.

Smith referred to the Cowboys fan base as “disgusting,” accusing them of constantly repeating the same phrase: “You know we’re going to win the Super Bowl next year, right?” He added that everyone is tired of hearing their complaints.

It’s worth noting that just a week ago, Stephen A. Smith posted a video on his X account (formerly Twitter) mocking the Dallas Cowboys’ 44-19 loss to the New Orleans Saints. In the video, Smith is seen laughing as the game comes to a close.

So far, the Dallas Cowboys have only one win in the 2024 NFL season, which came in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns with a 33-17 road victory. In Week 3, they are set to face a victory-hungry Baltimore Ravens team at home.

Not Smith’s First Attack on Cowboys Fans

This isn’t the first time Stephen A. Smith has targeted the Dallas Cowboys fan base. In previous seasons, Smith has been known to make several harsh comments against the team and its fans. In 2017, he famously called them the “most delusional, obnoxious, most pathetic fan base in American history.”

Smith is known not only for his NFL coverage but also for his sharp criticisms in other sports like the NBA, where he’s sparked controversy with tough takes on various players. However, Smith himself has faced criticism for his bold comments.