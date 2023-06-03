NFL News: The Bears will have a joint practice during the presason

The Bears had the worst record within the NFC North during the 2022 season, they won just three games and lost another 14 games.

They probably can’t win the division in 2023, but their hopes of making the playoffs may be higher than people think.

The Bears won three preseason games in 2022 and the best part was that they started the regular season by winning Game 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Who will the Bears have a joint practice with in the 2023 preseason?

According to Daniel Greenberg, the Bears have made an official announcement about a preseason joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts. That means they will have that joint practice on August 19, 2023.

The first preseason game for the Bears will be at Soldier Field against the Titans, and the last game of the preseason will be at home against the Buffalo Bills.