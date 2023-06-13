After flirting with a departure from Green Bay for years, Aaron Rodgers finally requested a trade out of the Packers this offseason. Just like Brett Favre back in 2008, the 4x NFL MVP joined the Jets.

Needless to say, the optimism in New York has been through the roof since the trade. Rodgers is the star quarterback Woody Johnson was hoping to get this year, so now the expectation is to have a deep playoff run.

The 39-year-old is already preparing for the 2023 season, getting to know everyone in the building. Of all his new teammates, two players seem to have made an impression on the signal-caller.

Aaron Rodgers shows praise for Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson

In Rodgers’ eyes, the Jets have in cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson two of the best players in the league. Last year, they won Defensive and Offensive Rookie of the Year award, respectively.

“The thing I like and that I’m encouraging is more communication across the ball. We got at some point possibly the best corner and the best receiver in the NFL,” Rodgers said, via NFL.com.

“There’s a legit possibility I think for those two guys. Maybe not this upcoming year, I still think that Davante (Adams) is in a league of his own, but those two kids are so talented.”

The Jets looked a star quarterback away from making the postseason last year, which is why Rodgers’ addition is definitely interesting heading into 2023. Only time will tell whether this was true.