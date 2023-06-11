The New York Jets really want Aaron Rodgers to succeed in his first season with the team. Ahead of the 2023 campaign, HC Robert Saleh has now opened the door to a possible new signing, one that could bolster the quarterback’s offense a lot.

During this offseason, the Jets have worked really hard to build one of the most competitive rosters in the league. Prior to Aaron Rodgers’ arrival, the team’s front office signed several elite players, reportedly fulfilling the quarterback’s demands.

However, it seems like the Jets are not done yet. Robert Saleh, the team’s head coach, has now confirmed that they are open to signing an elite player to improve their offense and give Aaron Rodgers a new weapon to use.

Jets HC Robert Saleh confirms their interest in signing a top player for their offense

The 2023 NFL season will be a big challenge for Aaron Rodgers. After 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, the quarterback asked the NFC North team to be traded, and the Jets didn’t hesitate to pursue the Super Bowl XLV champion.

Rodgers recently said that he was very comfortable with New York, but the team could be interested in increasing his happiness. Robert Saleh has now confirmed that the club doesn’t rule out adding one of the best players available in the free agency: Dalvin Cook.

“Obviously we’ll turn the stones over on that one,” Saleh told reporters on Friday, via SNY. “But again, that’ll probably be more of a Joe [Douglas[ question. I’m not sure how the money works on that.”

Cook wants to become one of the best-paid running backs in the league, and the Jets have the power to fulfill his expectations with $24.79 million available. Will they pursue the former Minnesota Vikings player in order to bolster Rodgers’ offense even more?