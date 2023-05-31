The New York Jets want to make Aaron Rodgers feel very comfortable in his first season with them. For this reason, the team’s front office has decided to add a former New England Patriots player to bolster the quarterback’s offense.

Even before sealing Rodgers’ trade, the Jets prepared his arrival with a lot of signings he reportedly asked for. The quarterback will have one of the best offenses in the entire league, with top names that will definitely help him in his quest to win the Super Bowl this season.

The Jets know this season will be very important for them as they don’t know if Rodgers will play next year. That’s why they keep signing weapons for the quarterback’s offense in order to help him succeed.

Jets sign a new player to protect Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is seen as the player who will finally lead the Jets to another Super Bowl. There are huge expectations on what he could do for New York, but it seems like he will only be able to prove himself for one season.

The idea of retiring has surrounded Aaron Rodgers. The Jets are not sure if the Super Bowl XLV champion will play the next campaign, so the team’s front office is adding a lot of players this season to increase their odds of being the next ones to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy.

After signing several wide receivers Rodgers reportedly asked for, now the Jets added a player to protect the quarterback. Yodny Cajuste, offensive tackle, has arrived to New York after leaving the New England Patriots.

Cajuste was drafted in 2019 by the Patriots, but he played with them until 2021. He has not been a regular player as he has only started five games in his career. It is expected that the former Patriot competes for a spot in the 53-man roster to begin the regular season.