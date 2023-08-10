Several NFL teams are revealing the projects of their new homes, and the Tennessee Titans don’t want to be left behind. Now, the AFC South team has released a preview look of their future $2.1 billion stadium, and it is amazing.

The Titans are one of the most historic franchises in the league. Previously known as the Houston Oilers, they moved to Tennessee in 1997. They have had three different homes since then, with Nissan Stadium as the most relevant.

In 1999, the team relocated to Nissan Stadium, and they haven’t left it since then. However, the club’s front office recognizes that it is time for a change, which is why they are building a new venue for the Titans.

Titans share a sneak peak of their new $2.1 billion stadium

Some NFL teams such as the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Buffalo Bills have already revealed the plans of their new stadiums. That’s why the Titans decided it was their time, building an incredible new venue for the club.

Nissan Stadium is a historic venue, but it is not modern at all. The club’s front office decided to move on from it, creating a new home for the Titans near their current location to please their fans.

The new stadium will be built on the east side of the current stadium. According to the team’s official website, “groundbreaking is expected to occur in early-to-mid 2024, following the 2023 NFL season. Stadium opening is anticipated in 2027.“

The stadium will cost nearly $2.1 billion. It will serve as the home of the Titans and host sporting, entertainment and civic events. The team will still play at Nissan Stadium until the construction ends.