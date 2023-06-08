The Jacksonville Jaguars want to have one of the best stadiums in the NFL. The AFC South franchise has now unveiled its plans for major renovations at TIAA Bank Field, and they even include a new name for the venue.

Born in 1995 as an expansion team, the Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the youngest franchises in NFL. Since then, they have had eight Playoff appearances, but unfortunately they have not been able to succeed as they would have wanted to.

Shadid Khan is currently the owner of the Jaguars after buying the team from Wayne Weaver in 2012. The Pakistani-American billionaire businessman wants to have one of the best franchises in the entire NFL, and this includes having an amazing stadium.

Jaguars unveil plans for their new home: Stadium of the Future

TIAA Bank Field has been the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars since 1995. The stadium has a capacity for 69,132 fans, and it has already hosted a Super Bowl, when the Patriots defeated the Eagles in the XXXIX edition.

The stadium has received some upgrades since the team’s first season. However, Shadid Khan wants to have an elite venue for the Jaguars, so now the franchise has revealed its plans for a major renovation.

“We have reached the end of this important and initial phase of this project, the design of the stadium we envision will be the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars and serve our entire community for generations to come. From stadium discussions starting in 2016 to the formal process launched in July 2020 and now concluding, our objective has always been the same – lock in a promising future for the Jaguars and help our downtown become an economic engine to lift all of Jacksonville, particularly areas that have been underserved. Being able to share the video and stadium design highlights with the people of Jacksonville is a significant step forward in that effort.“ Shadid Khan

In a video, the Jaguars unveiled renders of their ‘new’ home. TIAA Bank Field will go through a lot of renovations, so many that now it will be called Stadium of the Future. Take a look at the pictures shared by the team.