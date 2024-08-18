Trending topics:
NFL News: Tom Brady finally reveals what he didn't like about Bill Belichick at Patriots

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick led one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history, but not everything was perfect on the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady shake hands after a Patriots game.
© Joe Robbins/Getty ImagesBill Belichick and Tom Brady shake hands after a Patriots game.

By Martín O’donnell

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick formed one of, if not the greatest quarterback-coach duo in NFL history. Together, they led the New England Patriots to an unprecedented six Super Bowl wins.

But it wasn’t all sunshine and roses in Foxborough. While Brady has shown nothing but praise for Belichick even after leaving the Patriots, Tom has recently admitted there was something about Bill’s coaching style he didn’t like too much.

We all felt fortunate to play for him, and there were many benefits to his approach, but his motivational style — often based on fear — was sometimes difficult,Brady said, via Harvard Business Review‘s Nitin Nohrin. “So as a team leader, I tried to complement that approach by being a bit more upbeat.”

This doesn’t take away from the fact Brady refers to Belichick as “the greatest coach in the history of the NFL,” but it does seem to shed more light into his decision to leave New England in 2020. Either way, Brady still appreciates everything he’s learned from his former coach.

Tom Brady #12 talks to head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Tom Brady #12 talks to head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

I like to think my style complemented coach Belichick’s,” Brady said. “I was lucky to play for a coach who was so smart, hardworking, and focused on discipline— a coach who relentlessly held people accountable for doing their job. He was fortunate to have someone like me who could recognize where the team was at emotionally, rally the troops, and pull people together.”

The complicated ending to the Brady-Belichick era in New England

Both Brady and Belichick have been very careful when talking about one another publicly, often denying rumors of friction that have constantly made headlines since the breakup.

The quarterback has always made it clear how highly he thinks of Belichick, and viceversa. Even so, Brady made a big revelation about his Patriots’ exit, suggesting he couldn’t take Belichick’s way anymore.

In fact, Patriots owner Robert Kraft admitted there was one way to keep Brady in 2020, which was to part with the head coach. So the relationship clearly became strained, and a breakup seemed to be the best for all. Though things turned out better for Brady.

While the quarterback went on to win the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first year outside Foxborough, Belichick made the postseason just once after Brady’s exit. Eventually, that cost the coach his job.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

