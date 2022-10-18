Tom Brady continues to make the rounds for the wrong reasons this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been far from the dominant team they were the past couple of years, and his relationship issues with Gisele Bündchen could be a significant distraction.

Brady infamously came back from retirement just 40 days after announcing he was walking away from the game. That reportedly took a toll on his marriage, and he's been absent from practice more often than not.

Needless to say, that has prompted plenty of criticism, given how poorly the Bucs have performed for most of the season and his constant temper tantrums on the sidelines. That's why he had to clear the air once and for all.

NFL News: Tom Brady Gets Honest On His Constant Temper Tantrums

“I don’t know if it’s motivation, but I do think that it’s a bad day when there’s more F-bombs than touchdowns,” Brady said on the Let's Go! Podcast. “So that was not one of my better days. But F-bombs, they used to kind of keep from showing you in those moments but now it’s kind of for the world to see. So that’s just the way it is.”

Brady Says It's All Good In Tampa Bay

Brady has constantly called his teammates out, pretty much after every single unsuccessful series. And there's a line between being a fierce competitor and just throwing temper tantrums and holding everybody accountable but him. However, he claims it's just not that way:

“It’s all good,” Brady said. “You know, I think I have a great rapport with all my teammates and they know that the only reason why I’m doing it is to try to motivate them and try to get us to a higher level. It’s nothing that I don’t say, you know, if I don’t feel like we’re living up to the expectations and playing up to the expectations that we’re capable of then that’s my job. I’m a quarterback."

"I’m not expecting the right tackle to do it. I’m not expecting the running back to do it. I’m not expecting the receiver to do it. I’m expecting myself to do it," Brady added. "I’m the one out there speaking in the huddle, calling the plays. That’s what my job is to try to get us going and to try to rally us. And there’s a lot of ways to do it. And sometimes it’s some positive encouragement, which you do a lot. Sometimes it’s, you know, getting on people and trying to raise the level, the sense of urgency, and raising my voice and trying to create a different vibration for the whole offense. And that’s ultimately what you’re trying to do.”

The Bucs' O-Line has been subpar, and they've had multiple injuries in the receiving corps, but Brady has also been mediocre for the most part of the season. He's earned the special treatment, no doubt about it, but he also needs to set the standard.