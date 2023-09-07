After Tom Brady’s retirement announcement, there was speculation about whether any of his kids would follow in his footsteps. Now, the former New England Patriots player has revealed that his son will indeed play football, but not as a quarterback like his father.

No one can doubt Tom Brady’s greatness. The former quarterback is the most successful player the NFL has ever seen, with seven Super Bowl rings on his fingers as a testament to this fact.

After 23 seasons, Tom Brady has made the decision to end his career and retire from football. Now, everyone is wondering who will follow in his footsteps and become the next great quarterback, but it appears that his son is not interested in being that person.

Tom Brady reveals his son will play football, but not as a quarterback

For many football fans, Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback the NFL has ever seen. That’s why there’s an expectation that his children should follow in his footsteps, but it appears that one of them is not particularly interested in taking the reins of an offense.

Brady has revealed that his 13-year-old son, Ben, will begin playing football this year, but not in the quarterback position like his father. The youngster’s interest lies in becoming a tight end, and he credits Rob Gronkowski as his inspiration.

“I actually texted Gronk and I’m like, ‘Yo, my boy wants to be like you!’“ Brady said on the Let’s Go Podcast! “And he loved it. He’s like ‘That’s so great.'”

How many Super Bowls did Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski win together?

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski won four Super Bowls together; three with the New England Patriots (XLIX, LI, LIII), and one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LV).