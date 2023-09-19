Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season was a disaster for Zach Wilson. After a poor performance against the Dallas Cowboys, the quarterback has now received several strong messages from his own New York Jets teammates.

The start of the current campaign has not been the best for the Jets. After losing Aaron Rodgers due to an Achilles injury in Week 1, they had to give the team’s offense to Zach Wilson again.

The young quarterback was able to defeat the Buffalo Bills, but Week 2 was awful for him. Wilson had a terrible game against the Cowboys, and his teammates have addressed the matter.

Zach Wilson’s teammates send him strong message after terrible game vs. Cowboys

After a huge victory in Week 1 against the Bills, Zach Wilson recovered the hope of Jets fans. However, it only took one more game to lose it again, as he had a terrible match against the Cowboys.

Wilson faced one of the best defenses in the league, and the Cowboys didn’t let him feel comfortable at all throughout the entire game. The quarterback finished the duel with three interceptions, with only 12 passes completed out of 27 attempts.

After the game, several fans started judging Wilson, asking the team to sign a new veteran quarterback to replace him. However, his teammates defended him with strong supportive messages towards the former 2nd overall pick.

“I think he played a solid game, I just think we could’ve done more to help him out protection wise,” Breece Hall said. “I think we could’ve helped him out a lot more.”

“That’s the world we live in, where you look at the top man, the head man, the quarterback, the one who makes the money and point the finger, but all of us internally know that we all got to take the right steps to get better,” star wide receiver Garrett Wilson said. “Zach went out there & gave it his all today. We’ve got to make it easier for him, we’ve got to paint better pictures for him, we’ve got to hold up in protection better for him, we’ve got to get open more, just all that.”

Will the New York Jets have a veteran quarterback to replace Zach Wilson?

With Aaron Rodgers out, several rumors suggested that the Jets were interested in signing a new veteran quarterback, but HC Robert Saleh has denied these reports.