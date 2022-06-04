Even though the 2022 NFL season hasn't even started yet, Tom Brady is already considering his future beyond this year. Right now, not even he knows what it holds.

Tom Brady's retirement was a bit of a fiasco. He couldn't stay just sitting on his couch, so he decided to keep making NFL history and pursuing yet another Super Bowl ring. It took him less than 45 days to make that decision.

Brady is a competitive animal. His drive and determination to keep proving he's the greatest quarterback to ever do it won't let him walk away from the game. And, honestly, it's not like he has to, as he hasn't missed a beat despite his age.

But then again, we all know he can't play forever. No one, not even the legendary Tom Brady can beat Father Time, as much as he's defied him thus far. That's why he's already thinking about his future and whether he'll be back for the 2023 NFL season.

NFL News: Tom Brady Is 55-45 On Coming Back Next Season

“You know at this stage, it’s like 55 percent yes and 45 percent no,” told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “That’s just the reality. It’s not that I’m not 100-percent committed, it’s just as soon as I make the commitment to do it, it’s like ‘Ugh. All right, here we go.’ It’s like running a marathon. You can’t decide two weeks before the marathon, ‘Hey, I’m going to start running.’ We got right to free agency and I felt some pressure to do it and talked to the team and organization and it all worked out.”

However, no one knows what's truly on Tom Brady's mind, and he's already fooled us once. In reality, it seems like he'll continue to play until his arm literally falls off. So, if you're a fan of any of the other 29 teams, we highly recommend you not to pop up that champagne just yet.