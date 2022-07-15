The Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to bounce back from last season's heartbreaking loss in the playoffs. But even if that doesn't happen, we won't see Tom Brady in the booth any time soon.

Not many 45-year-olds would make an NFL roster right now, but Tom Brady is no ordinary guy. He's coming off one of the best seasons of his career and vowed to handle some 'unfinished business' after his brief retirement from the game.

Brady gives the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a perennial shot at a Super Bowl ring. Most of their trophy-winning core is still on the team, and Todd Bowles figures to be the perfect replacement for Bruce Arians.

But even if things go south next season and the Bucs either miss the playoffs or go home early, Brady still isn't ready to focus on the next chapter of his career. That's why we won't see him on the booth at Fox, regardless of how his team fares next season.

NFL News: Brady Is Focused On Football, Not Broadcasting

"No," the quarterback told Ramin Setoodeh of Variety when asked if he would join Fox for the playoffs. "I want to focus on football. I really want to commit to this year to be as best as I possibly can."

Some are concerned about Brady's transition to the booth. He's always been politically correct and tight-lipped when talking football. However, he promises to take a different approach once his time comes:

"I'm there to support," Brady said. "I'm there to inform. I have a great knowledge of the game. And I also have very high expectations of what players and coaches should do in the field. I'll have no problem being critical of things that I disagree with, and I'll have no problem praising things that are exceptional."

Brady Doesn't Know Whether He'll Play For Another Season Or Not

Brady has been quite vocal about the end of his career. He knows he doesn't have that many years left and has been unwilling to make a long-term commitment. In fact, he doesn't even know whether this will be his final season or not:

"I would say it's year to year," Brady said."Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely. I've realized I don't have five years left. I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I'm at. My body feels really good. I've had a lot of traumatic injuries over the years, but if things go really smoothly and we win, that'd be great."

Fox signed Brady to a massive contract to join their broadcast team for the next ten years. Nonetheless, even if he walks away from the game after this season, it seems like we won't see him in a booth for at least a couple of years.