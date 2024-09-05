Tom Brady had an interesting take about Trent Williams and his future with the San Francisco 49ers.

Tom Brady won the Super Bowl seven times playing for the Patriots and the Buccaneers. Now, the legend is ready to start a new era in his career as TV analyst.

That’s why, during the last few weeks, the former quarterback has been very active promoting his long awaited debut with Fox. That will happen in the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns.

However, before that anticipated date in the NFL, Brady talked about his childhood team, the San Francisco 49ers. A strong message of support for Trent Williams after a big contract extension.

Will Trent Williams become a free agent?

Trent Williams signed a three-year, $82 million restructured contract to stay with the San Francisco 49ers. According to Tom Brady, even after the holdout, this was a no brainer. It all happened during an interview with The Herd.

“Obviously, San Francisco’s run game is incredible. The way they scheme their run game up, but having Trent in there is an entirely different offense because of his athleticism, his rare combination of size, quickness and power. When he gets out there on the field, he’s a matchup advantage for the 49ers every time he takes a snap. So, when they have him out there, they all feel confident, a lot of those plays are going to go to the left side of the line of scrimmage right behind him.”

Who is the best offensive tackle in the NFL?

Tom Brady didn’t hesitate to give this answer. In fact, the legend admitted he would have made everything at his disposal to play with Trent Williams in the NFL.

“I would be driving him to work every day if I was the quarterback. I would be making sure Trent was with me every single place I went. There’s no better protector in the NFL than Trent over the years. The 49ers know that when he’s in pass protection, he’s going to hold up as well as anybody, it doesn’t matter who he’s going up against. He’s a tremendous player.”