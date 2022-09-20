Tom Brady keeps adding some of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Now, after losing Mike Evans for a controversial suspension, the Buccaneers have a new weapon prepared for their quarterback.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still one of the best teams in the NFL nowadays. Even though they have a great group of wide receivers, they have just added another one. Now, Tom Brady will have another target available after Mike Evans' suspension.

Since Tom Brady arrived to Florida to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team made some arrangements to make him feel more comfortable. As in his Patriots' era, the quarterback lowered his salary to make some huge signings and compete for the title, a formula that worked very well in New England.

Even though they added Julio Jones to the roster, it was not enough for Tom Brady. Now, the seven-time Super Bowl champion will have another important weapon to throw passes to after Mike Evans got suspended.

Cole Beasley could be joining the Buccaneers for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season

During the match against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, Mike Evans got into a fight that afterwards would get him suspended for 1 game. The Buccaneers didn't hesitate and quickly got a player to cover his absence.

Cole Beasley, 33, is joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their practice squad. It is expected that the team will elevate him to the active roster soon as they lost Mike Evans for one game.

According to Mike Garofolo, NFL Insider, Tom Brady was pushing for another wide receiver and had Beasley under the radar for a while. Now, the former Bills and Cowboys player will be playing for one of the greatest wquarterbacks ever.