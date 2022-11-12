Even after coming off a huge win vs. the Rams, Tom Brady is far from satisfied with his team's performances this season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled for most of the season. They were supposed to contend for the top of the NFC, but injuries, subpar coaching, and Tom Brady's personal issues have hurt them more often than not.

But if there's one thing we've learned over the past two decades or so, is that you never count Tom Brady out. Never. Not even when the clock hits zero, not even when you're up three or four scores.

So, with the second half of the season ahead of them, Brady still has faithhttps://bolavip.com/en/nfl/buccaneers-tom-brady-hits-a-new-unbelievable-and-unreachable-milestone-in-the-nfl-20221106-0047.html in his team. However, he believes most of their shortcomings have been due to a lack of effort, which will be a major issue to address going forward.

NFL News: Tom Brady Calls Out His Team's Lack Of Effort

"There's definitely some things we do well, there's a lot of things we don't do well and I think too much of good, bad, good, bad, good, bad, leaves you average and no one's trying to be average," Brady said on the 'Let's Go!' podcast.

"If you want to be a great team, you've got to be way better than average," Brady added. "So correcting our mistakes, improving our effort, which, that's probably the most embarrassing part of our team is our effort level on game day, and that's something we better fix."

Todd Bowles Disagrees With Brady

Notably, Bucs' HC Todd Bowles doesn't agree with Brady's take. If anything, he credited his team's significant effort to get past the reigning champions, and believes it all goes down to poor execution:

"It was huge [to beat the Rams] after losing three weeks in a row, you get very sour and you have a very sour taste in your mouth for a long time, not from lack of effort, but lack of execution, lack of doing things right," the head coach said.

Whatever the case, it's clear that neither the Panthers nor the Falcons will be a legit threat in the division to the Bucs. And they have more than enough time to straighten the ship and finish the season on a high note.