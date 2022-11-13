Almost two weeks have passed since Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announced their divorce and now the Buccaneers quarterback has talked about regret for the first time since.

After 13 years of marriage, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen decided to divorce this October. Now, the Buccaneers quarterback has talked about regret for the first time since with a very controversial answer.

2022 has been a very bizarre year for Tom Brady. It all started when he decided to retire from football and a month later he decided to take back his words and return for his 22nd NFL season.

But outside the football field, Tom Brady has had the same situation. Unfortunately, his marriage with Gisele Bundchen ended a couple of weeks ago and now the Buccaneers quarterback has mentioned the word 'regret' amid the end of his relationship.

Tom Brady reveals if he regrets or not from his biggest 2022 decision

In the beginning of the year, Tom Brady shocked everybody by announcing his retirement from football. A few weeks later, he decided to return for one more season (at least), but it was not well taken by Gisele Bundchen.

His former wife wanted to have more time with him, so the decision to un-retire was not the best for the supermodel. After several months fighting, they both decided to part ways in October and divorce.

It was reported that Gisele Bundchen's biggest problem was Tom's decision to un-retire. But now, the quarterback has talked about regret and if his return to football was a mistake.

"I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete, and I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back," said Brady to reporters this Sundey. "Zero, no. Definitely not," added the quarterback about if he regrets any on his career decisions, including his un-retirement.