Rob Gronkowski's retirement has left a huge vacancy at tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. Therefore, Tom Brady hilariously asked an MLB star about the possibility of becoming a two-way player.

The 2022 NFL season is well underway, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sitting atop the NFC South at 3-2 (.600). Tom Brady and company still have work to do in order to challenge for another Super Bowl ring.

The Bucs have gone through significant changes this year, including the retirement of head coach Bruce Arians. Additionally, the team had to deal with a notable absence at tight end as Rob Gronkowski called it a career.

Brady could be provided with a star weapon in the next weeks, but that wouldn't prevent him from attracting new talent to Tampa Bay. In his latest podcast, Brady asked Aaron Judge what he thought about becoming the next tight end of the Bucs.

Tom Brady asks Aaron Judge to be Bucs TE in 2023

"You're having such an incredible year, and now on the brink of free agency," Brady said in the latest episode of his Let's Go Podcast on SiriusXM, as quoted by Marca. "I was certainly wondering what it would take to get you down in Tampa to be a tight end for us next year.

"As a free agent, you look pretty good to me. The way you run, the size, the catch radius, the power ... I know you were a great high school football player," Brady added. The Yankees star followed the game: "We could get a nice little split contract. We can find a way to work this out."

Judge is in the final year of his contract with the Bronx Bombers. Whether he signs a new deal in New York remains to be seen. In the meantime, he's focused on the ALDS against the Guardians. But before the series start, he had time to joke about a scenario where he takes the gridiron.