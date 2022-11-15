Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady wanted to put in a show for his fans, but the outcome was far from what he expected. At least, it seems like he won't be going away any time soon.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting healthy, and they're slowly getting their groove back. Tom Brady has gone 2-0 since the divorce and is looking sharper every week, which is a scary thought for the rest of the league.

The Bucs took down the Seattle Seahawks in front of a sold-out crowd in Munich, Germany. That continued to grow Brady's legend, as he now boasts a 4-0 record when playing outside of the United States.

However, it wasn't all good for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. He wanted to impress his fans overseas by running a route and catching a potential TD pass, and instead wound up slipping and costing his team an interception.

NFL News: Tom Brady Was Embarrassed After Tripping On Hilarious Trick Play

"I think the thing about it was when the ball was in the air, I obviously knew I wasn't gonna catch it, but I tried to go up to at least tackle and try to keep the ball, and then I fell on my face," Brady said on the Let's Go! Podcast.

"So in a lot of ways, you know, [I felt] embarrassment and shame at the same time on the same play," the QB added. "I won't forget that play. And I haven't had many receptions in my career, so I thought it would be pretty cool to get one in Germany. But it only seems right that the country with no speed limit on the Autobahn got to see me run routes as a wide receiver, which was very, very slow."

Tom Brady: CFL Quarterback?

Despite the embarrassing trick play, Brady still had a blast in Europe. He lauded the atmosphere and how different it feels to play outside of the US, even hinting at a potential future in the CFL:

"It's like I'm the Epcot Center of quarterbacks," Brady said. "And it was really fun to be a part of it. And I think the fact that I'm undefeated outside the US, I'm hoping I could get to go play in the CFL at some point and really see what I can make of myself up there because things have gone pretty well outside the country.'"

Of course, it's highly unlikely that Brady will ever play a single snap in the CFL. But hey, it's evident that he's not ready to walk away from the game just yet, especially after it may have cost him his marriage.