As the Buccaneers doesn't seem to be fighting for the title this season, Tom Brady has reportedly taken a decision about his future. Now, he would've already chosen his next step and which team will get his services in 2023.

Tom Brady's team for 2023: Where will the quarterback play next season?

According to NFL columnist Ira Kaufman, several sources have revealed Tom Brady's intentions to keep playing football. The quarterback wants a solid a well-structured team to win the championship and that is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Everybody here knows Brady is one year at a time, but what you see every day is a guy who acts like he wants to keep playing," a source told Kaufman. "This is his team (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and the team loves him. He’s heavily invested in many ways. It’s hard to imagine he’d find a better situation with another franchise. And he’s been playing great for three years."

Tom Brady, 45, wouldn't be interested in changing team as he knows perfectly how the Buccaneers work. If his eighth Super Bowl ring doesn't arrive this 2022, he would return in 2023 to keep trying to get it and become even more successful.