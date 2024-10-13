Trending topics:
Former Chiefs player teases unretiring if Tyreek Hill reunites with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes

A Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs suggested the possibility of coming out of retirement if Tyreek Hill reunites with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid at Arrowhead.

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins participates in warmups prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Cowboys 22-20.
By Martín O’donnell

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have won two Super Bowls without Tyreek Hill on the Kansas City Chiefs, but the team’s wide receiver injuries have many wondering what a hypothetical reunion might look like.

This possibility excites not only Chiefs fans but also some of their former players. Retired wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, for instance, teased a return to the gridiron if Hill goes back to Kansas City.

Confirmed @cheetah misses KC. I’m coming out of retirement if you’re coming back to KC,” Dieter wroke on X (formerly known as Twitter). This came in response to a post from Hill where he joked about a viral interaction between Dieter and Mahomes during the MLB Playoffs.

Dieter joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and went on to play for the team until 2021. He hung up his cleats at a young age, retiring from the NFL at 29 in June 2022.

Gehrig Dieter #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs tries to pump up the crowd after a play against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

With only two catches for 32 yards, Dieter was mostly a practice squad or special teams player during his time in Kansas City. However, his résumé boasts a championship as he celebrated Super Bowl LIV with Hill and company.

NFL News: Kareem Hunt makes strong statement to Andy Reid after another big game with Chiefs

Tyreek Hill not planning to leave Dolphins for Chiefs

Dieter may have been joking, but he’s not the first one to think about a potential return of Hill to Kansas City. While the Chiefs managed to succeed without him, Hill struggled to compete for championships in South Beach.

And now that Kansas City is missing key wide receivers with Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Rashee Rice on the sidelines, many wondered whether Cheetah would be interested in going back to his former team.

Hill made it clear to Reid and Mahomes that he has no intention of leaving Miami, though he couldn’t completely guarantee he’ll stay: “Obviously, you know, my parents always taught me, you know, control the controllable, and I only can control so much. So, with that being said, we all know the NFL is a business. Whatever happens, happens. So, moving forward, I would love to be here. I love being here, I love the guys.”

Martín O'donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

