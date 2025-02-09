Travis Kelce has said during Super Bowl week that he is not thinking about retirement after the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. However, a new report from Ian Rapoport has brought total uncertainty about the future of the legendary tight end.

“It could be in fact the final time that we see Travis Kelce on a football field. Here is my understanding of this situation. From what I told, Travis Kelce is undecided about whether or not he wants to play during the 2025 season. He has said that he believes he has a lot of good football left. He’s said that he envisions himself playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, but he has not been definitive. He also said, ‘we’ll see what happens’, in other words to kind of give himself some wiggle room.”

Kelce has been part of an extraordinary dynasty alongside Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, but there are several reasons that could signal his farewell to the NFL. One is the personal chapter he is experiencing with Taylor Swift, and another is the opportunity to monetize outside the field.

Will Travis Kelce retire from football?

Although Travis Kelce said he hopes to play three more years with the Chiefs, Rapoport’s report states that the key to determining his retirement would undoubtedly be the result of the game against the Eagles.

“The difference with Travis Kelce, compared to basically any other player I can remember, is that he could make a lot more money off the field after he retires. So much awaits him when he decides to not play. 35-years old, still near the top of his game although maybe slowed down a little bit this year. Probably gonna take some time after the game to assess his future, but no lock that he plays next year.”

