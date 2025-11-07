Travis Kelce is aware that, with a 5-4 record after a loss against the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs have fallen behind in the race for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

That’s why, during his New Heights podcast, the tight end made it clear that they can’t think long-term when they’re currently the No. 8 seed in the AFC, outside the playoff picture.

“At this point, it’s got to be one week at a time. You can’t be thinking about trying to get home field this, home field that. Obviously, you set goals out in the beginning of the season to win the division, win the conference, get that home field advantage, make everyone have to come through Arrowhead, but, right now, it’s just not that.”

Are Chiefs out of the playoffs?

Yes, the Chiefs are currently out of the playoffs. Their first objective is undoubtedly to catch up with the Denver Broncos, who lead the AFC West. The gap between them is two games, but they haven’t faced each other this season.

As a consequence of that scenario, Kelce doesn’t have the No. 1 seed on his mind. On the contrary, all the focus is on the blockbuster Week 11 game against the Broncos on the road, where a loss could leave them with no chance to fight for the division.

“I’m not thinking about that (home-field advantage). I’m thinking about how are we going to beat the Denver Broncos. That’s going to be on my mind for the next two weeks.”

