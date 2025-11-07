Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Travis Kelce slams Chiefs’ home-field advantage talk before game against Broncos

Travis Kelce made it very clear that the Kansas City Chiefs can't have Super Bowl expectations right now when they don't even have a playoff spot secured.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Travis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs
© David Eulitt/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce is aware that, with a 5-4 record after a loss against the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs have fallen behind in the race for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

That’s why, during his New Heights podcast, the tight end made it clear that they can’t think long-term when they’re currently the No. 8 seed in the AFC, outside the playoff picture.

“At this point, it’s got to be one week at a time. You can’t be thinking about trying to get home field this, home field that. Obviously, you set goals out in the beginning of the season to win the division, win the conference, get that home field advantage, make everyone have to come through Arrowhead, but, right now, it’s just not that.”

Advertisement

Are Chiefs out of the playoffs?

Yes, the Chiefs are currently out of the playoffs. Their first objective is undoubtedly to catch up with the Denver Broncos, who lead the AFC West. The gap between them is two games, but they haven’t faced each other this season.

As a consequence of that scenario, Kelce doesn’t have the No. 1 seed on his mind. On the contrary, all the focus is on the blockbuster Week 11 game against the Broncos on the road, where a loss could leave them with no chance to fight for the division.

Advertisement

“I’m not thinking about that (home-field advantage). I’m thinking about how are we going to beat the Denver Broncos. That’s going to be on my mind for the next two weeks.”

Travis Kelce warns entire NFL about Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs’ Super Bowl potential after victory over Raiders

see also

Travis Kelce warns entire NFL about Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs’ Super Bowl potential after victory over Raiders

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Chiefs give great news to Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid about a fan favorite return to Kansas City
NFL

Chiefs give great news to Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid about a fan favorite return to Kansas City

Travis Kelce is frustrated with Chiefs after a poor start in 2025 season
NFL

Travis Kelce is frustrated with Chiefs after a poor start in 2025 season

Travis Kelce sends clear message to Chiefs after loss to Bills
NFL

Travis Kelce sends clear message to Chiefs after loss to Bills

Red Wings' McLellan delivers no-excuses message ahead of NY Rangers clash
NHL

Red Wings' McLellan delivers no-excuses message ahead of NY Rangers clash

Better Collective Logo