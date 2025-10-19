Travis Kelce finally looked completely satisfied after a game with the Kansas City Chiefs. It hadn’t happened in a long time. Andy Reid’s team dominated the Las Vegas Raiders from start to finish in an impressive 31-0 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

Therefore, at the end of the game, the legendary tight end acknowledged that, when this group finds its best form, anything is possible. “It was just a complete game. Special teams, offense, defense. Everyone into their cues today and playing at a high level for each other. On the sideline, it was electric. When we play with energy like this, and we’re out there making plays individually like that, man, it’s a fun team to play with.”

Suddenly, after two consecutive wins, the Chiefs have become Super Bowl favorites again, and due to their spectacular performance, Mahomes is the front-runner to be NFL MVP.

Did Chiefs win against Raiders?

Yes. The Chiefs won against the Raiders and also sent a clear message to the AFC that they are back as the top contender to return to the Super Bowl. In addition, Kelce admitted that the level Mahomes is showing justifies what could be a revenge year for his teammate.

“He’s just always gonna make sure that he’s doing what he can to get better. That’s why I love playing with him. This team is going to keep getting better throughout the year. We all kind of have that mentality. Day in and day out. Week in and week out. Keep getting better every single time. You see Pat doing his thing and that sets the tempo. It never blows me away how good that guy can be. How prepared he is.”

