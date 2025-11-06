Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have had a tough start to the 2025 season with a 5-4 record. During the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, the legendary tight end admitted that the team didn’t show its best version against the Buffalo Bills, saying this needs to be an immediate wake-up call.

“I can’t say that I’m not frustrated. More from the entire start of the season than just this Bills’ game. I mean, there’s games that I don’t think we had any business losing. I feel like we didn’t come out with our best punch against Buffalo. We got to find a way to clean all that up. We got to get back to playing passionate Chiefs’ football. Dying for each other out there on the field. Whatever that takes during the week to get yourself ready on Sundays.”

Many experts still believe the Chiefs are the team to beat on the road to the Super Bowl, but the reality is that, at the moment, they’re not even in playoff position, sitting as the 8th seed in the AFC despite Patrick Mahomes playing at an MVP level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why did Chiefs lose to Bills?

The Chiefs lost to the Bills for many reasons. Perhaps the most important was Buffalo’s splendid pass rush, which caused Patrick Mahomes to have the worst game of his career in terms of completion percentage.

It’s also a fact that the offensive line was depleted, with three absences due to injuries and Josh Simmons’ personal issue. That’s why Kelce is confident the bye week comes at a good time.

Advertisement

“I feel good about it because I know the characters that we have in the room. I know the guys that we have there and we’re going to come back recharged and ready to rock and roll.”

Advertisement

see also Travis Kelce warns entire NFL about Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs’ Super Bowl potential after victory over Raiders

Is Travis Kelce having a good year?

Travis Kelce is having a good year, leading all tight ends in the NFL with 540 yards. The star also pointed out that a key factor will be how the team responds during short weeks, considering the Chiefs will have several primetime games the rest of the way.

Advertisement

“Even on a short week, it doesn’t matter. No excuses. We got a few games ahead of us where we’re going to have short weeks. I think there’s a stint around Christmas where we have like back to back short weeks.”