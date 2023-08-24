Trey Lance received the worst news possible about his career. On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers named him the QB3 behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold, so now he will have to find a new landing spot to play the 2023 NFL season.

The 49ers started the day with some really surprising news by naming Sam Darnold the backup quarterback of Brock Purdy. Of course, this erases Trey Lance from the picture, as he won’t stay in the team as QB3.

According to several reports, the 49ers tried to trade Lance a few months ago, but didn’t find a team interested in him. Now, they have to find a new landing spot for their former first round pick ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Which are Trey Lance’s possible landing spots?

It is too soon for Trey Lance to have offer on the table. However, there are two teams in the NFC which could be interested in him: the Vikings and the Rams. Both clubs have veteran quarterbacks, so bringing a young player to backup their starters could make sense.

Why was Trey Lance relegated to the QB3 spot?

The 49ers obviously have not revealed the reason why, but Trey Lance’s health could be one. In two seasons with San Francisco, the former North Dakota State player has only played eight games (four of them as starter) due to injuries, and they definitely don’t want an unstable quarterback.