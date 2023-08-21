The San Francisco 49ers must solve a huge problem before the start of the 2023 NFL season: Nick Bosa’s contract. Unfortunately, the NFC West squad has now received some shocking news from the defensive end, sounding off the alarms in the Bay.

With the 2nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Nick Bosa. He was unquestionably the top defensive end in that year’s class, with high expectations surrounding him due to the impressive performances of his brother, Joey, with the Chargers.

Nick certainly exceeded all predictions. He was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, the Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, and has earned three Pro Bowl selections, cementing his status as a truly elite player.

49ers receive unacceptable news regarding Nick Bosa’s contract negotiations

Nick Bosa stands as the cornerstone of the 49ers’ defense. Over his four-year tenure with San Francisco, the defensive end has notched an impressive 43 sacks, with a remarkable 18.5 of them recorded just last year. His exceptional talent solidifies his status as an elite player, and he’s well aware of his own capabilities.

However, he doesn’t feel appreciated by the 49ers. Earlier this year, the NFC West team exercised the $17.85 million option for 2023 available in his deal, but Bosa still seeks a contract extension offer before the start of the upcoming campaign.

Unfortunately, the negotiations between both sides have hit a standstill. Bosa is holding out from training camp, and because he’s under contract, he’s incurring fines for each day he misses. Nevertheless, the edge rusher remains resolute in his pursuit of a contract extension.

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, Nick Bosa is contemplating skipping the 49ers’ regular-season debut because of his contract dispute. “Sources say there’s been very little communication between the player representatives and their respective teams,” the journalist revealed.

Bosa awaits a lucrative contract extension, aspiring to become the highest-paid non-quarterback player in NFL history. It remains uncertain whether the 49ers will finalize the deal before the start of the upcoming season, leaving fans understandably anxious.