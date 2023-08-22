The 2023 NFL campaign must be perfect for Trey Lance after suffering a season-ending injury last year. For that reason, the San Francisco 49ers have added a new wide receiver to help their quarterback with his quest.

Last Year, Trey Lance started the season for the 49ers, but an injury ended his season earlier than expected. Brock Purdy took the team at the end of the campaign, and he did a really good job.

Even though Purdy’s performance shocked everybody, it seems like Lance will once again be the starter. The team wants him to succeed, so they have been adding several players to make it happen.

Trey Lance will have a new wide receiver for the 2023 NFL season

Trey Lance’s two-year tenure in the NFL has definitely been rough. He has only played eight games, with four of them as a starter and a record of 2-2. Injuries have kept him away from the fields, but it seems like this year will be different.

The 2021 3rd overall pick is ready to start the upcoming season. He must prove that he’s an elite quarterback, but the 49ers know that he can’t do it all by himself and have been adding more weapons to help him succeed.

Now, San Francisco has signed a new wide receiver for Lance. Anthony Miller has arrived to the Bay, joining a very talented group of wideouts. He arrives from Pittsburgh, when he only played had one reception for two yards in the only game he played with the Steelers.