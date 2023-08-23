The competition between Trey Lance and Brock Purdy has come to an end. The San Francisco 49ers have finally revealed who will be their starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season, and even who is going to be the backup.

Last year, the 49ers struggled to keep their quarterbacks healthy. With Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo injured, Brock Purdy, the 2022 Mr. Irrelevant, took the team at the end of the campaign, and he really surprised everybody with his performances.

Purdy has impressed everybody, but there’s a reason why San Francisco traded up to get Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft. Now, the team has decided who will lead the offense this year.

49ers select starting quarterback between Trey Lance and Brock Purdy

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, the final weeks of the preseason are crucial for determining both the 53-man roster and the starting lineup for the year. The 49ers have now solved a problem regarding the second matter.

At the end of the 2022 campaign, Brock Purdy’s exceptional performance raised questions among the team’s staff. He led the club to the NFC Championship Game, surprising everyone with his talent.

The 49ers faced a significant dilemma: whether to move on from Trey Lance or give him one more chance while benching Brock Purdy. Now, they have announced their starting quarterback for the year.

According to NFL Media, Sam Darnold is listed as the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Brock Purdy, which completely erases Trey Lance from the picture. With this roster move, it seems like the 49ers will seek a trade for their former 3rd overall selection to recover some picks they gave away to get him.