The San Francisco 49ers have a tough riddle to solve for the 2023 NFL season: who’s going to be their starting quarterback. Now, HC Kyle Shanahan has heated up this tough competition between Trey Lance and Brock Purdy.

Last year, the 49ers had three different starting quarterbacks: Trey Lance, Brock Purdy, and Jimmy Garoppolo. The first two stayed in the team, but their injuries raised a lot of questions among fans.

The two quarterbacks have returned, and they both have played in the preseason. As of today, there’s no clear starter for the 2023 season, and Kyle Shanahan must make a decision soon.

Kyle Shanahan praises Brock Purdy; message for Trey Lance?

There’s not too much clarity nowadays in the Bay. The San Francisco 49ers must select their starting quarterback for th upcoming campaign, and the decision won’t be easy at all.

Even though most fans see Trey Lance as the clear starter, Brock Purdy’s performances have brought a lot of doubts. Kyle Shanahan sees the quality of the 2022 Mr. Irrelevant, and he really likes what the number 13 has brought to the team.

“I thought he did real good, all the plays that he had he made and I don’t think he had a bad one,” head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters about Purdy following the game against the Denver Broncos, per the team transcript.

These words may put more pressure on Trey Lance. The former first-round pick started last season, but Purdy’s performance in the second half of the campaign has intensified this competition.