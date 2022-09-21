These young quarterbacks entered the season on the hot seat, but they've delivered through the first two weeks.

The National Football League is a quarterback's league. The Los Angeles Rams just proved that you need a true starting caliber QB on your team if you want to win a Super Bowl, regardless of how stacked you are at every other position.

That's why striking gold in the Draft and getting a franchise gunslinger could be a make-or-break moment for every franchise. Thus, the expectations for young starting QBs are always high.

Fortunately, some young quarterbacks have finally been able to shake off their early struggles and prove their worth. With that in mind, we'll discuss the three young QBs who are silencing their critics.

NFL News: 3 Young QBs Who Are Proving Their Doubters Wrong

3. Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently the only AFC South team with a win. Trevor Lawrence has rapidly improved with Doug Pederson, and his chemistry with Christian Kirk is evident already.

Lawrence was one of the most complete QB prospects of all time. And while it's still early in his career, let's not forget that Peyton Manning also looked utterly lost in his first season in the league.

2. Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles put plenty of talent around Jalen Hurts. They made a big commitment to him ahead of this season by not taking another QB in the Draft as some insiders predicted, and it's paid off thus far.

Hurts has been elite at running the football, and he's been way more accurate with his arm as well. That connection with A.J. Brown could be deadly for years to come, and he's finally showing that dual-threat explosiveness.

1. Tua Tagovailoa

Tyreek Hill tried to warn us, but we didn't listen. Tua Tagovailoa has been an absolute stud this season, throwing for six touchdowns and orchestrating arguably the greatest comeback in Miami Dolphins history last week.

Tua continues to slightly underthrow his receivers, but his accuracy has gone way up. He looks comfortable hitting receivers in stride, and that one-two punch with Hill and Jaylen Waddle is just scary. Props to Mike McDaniel and his revamped offense.