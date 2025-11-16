Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins earned a 16-13 overtime win over the Washington Commanders. It was the first regular-season NFL game in history to be played in Spain.

After the victory in Madrid, Tagovailoa admitted that this is another positive step for the Dolphins as they try to keep their slim playoff chances alive. “It feels great. It was just a collective team win. It took offense, defense and special teams. We fed off each other. All wins are good. We’re going to carry this momentum along throughout the bye week and hopefully take it into our next game.”

Two weeks ago, owner Stephen Ross made a big decision by firing general manager Chris Grier. However, he kept head coach Mike McDaniel, giving him full confidence to keep the ship afloat. The Dolphins have responded with two straight wins.

Are Dolphins firing Mike McDaniel?

No. The Miami Dolphins are not firing Mike McDaniel, and every win during the 2025 season is another argument in his favor to keep his head coaching job for next year.

Tua Tagovailoa admitted that he feels the team has upward momentum and that, in fact, several players would have preferred not to have a bye week so they could keep stacking wins.

“I think a lot of the guys on the team would love to continue playing given the momentum that we have, the momentum that we’ve built collectively in all three phases, but, it is what it is. It was good to get a win.”