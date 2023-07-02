The whole world is waiting for DeAndre Hopkins to choose his next club, and this decision could arrive soon. According to reports, there’s mutual interest between the free-agent and an AFC team, which is set to bolster its offense with the wide receiver.

DeAndre Hopkins has created a lot of expectation during this offseason. After being released by the Arizona Cardinals, the wide receiver has been linked to numerous teams, but he has not received an offer yet.

However, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before we see the 31-year-old receiver with a new team. Hopkins is seeking a lucrative contract, and reports suggest that he may receive the call he has been eagerly anticipating in the near future.

Report: There’s mutual interest between DeAndre Hopkins and an AFC team

Time is running out for DeAndre Hopkins. The former Cardinals player must choose his next landing spot soon in order to join their training camps and prepare for the 2023 NFL season.

As a free-agent, Hopkins holds his fate in his own hands. He desires to sign with a Super Bowl contender while also seeking a lucrative contract. Finding a suitable landing spot has proven challenging, but it appears that his decision may be closer than expected.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, there’s mutual interest between the New England Patriots and DeAndre Hopkins. The wide receiver recently visited the AFC East team, but left their facilities without an offer to join their cause.

Other teams that have reportedly shown interest in Hopkins include the Chiefs, Bills, and Titans. It appears that the competition for securing the wide receiver will mainly revolve around New England and Tennessee, but currently, the Patriots seem to have the upper hand.