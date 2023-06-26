The New England Patriots are still interested in giving Mac Jones an elite player for his offense. Unfortunately, DeAndre Hopkins‘ free-agency decision has ‘sickened’ the team’s fans, who are now questioning whether pursuing the receiver is in the best interests of the club.

It seems like a matter of time to see DeAndre Hopkins in a new jersey. The Arizona Cardinals released him earlier this year, so now the receiver is testing the free-agency market for the first time in his career.

There are numerous rumors surrounding Hopkins and his potential next team. The New England Patriots are reportedly interested in signing the 31-year-old, but the receiver has made a decision that has left the team’s fans unhappy.

Patriots fans are ‘disgusted’ by DeAndre Hopkins’ free-agency decision

DeAndre Hopkins is really taking his time to see which is the best landing spot for him. Several teams are interested in signing him, but the receiver’s salary demands may deter some of them from pursuing him this offseason.

The Patriots have already invited Hopkins to their facilities to talk with him. Once his visit ended, the receiver left without an offer, but the team was confident that they would reach an agreement to sign him to bolster Mac Jones’ offense.

Even though the visit was ‘perfect’ for the club, Hopkins might not think the same. Now, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the receiver is looking to convince multiple teams to extend him a contract offer, and Patriots fans are ‘sickened’ by this action.

On social media, Patriots fans started questioning if pursuing Hopkins was the best idea. According to most of them, they feel like the receiver is only ‘using’ the team in order to get a better deal.

“As much as I would like New England to sign DHop it’s time to accept it as not happening. We obviously don’t know what Belichick offer him but I’m going to assume it’s at minimum a decent offer. So either Hop wants more money or he doesn’t really want to be part of the Patriots team. With way is bad honestly,” a fan wrote on the Patriots’ Reddit page.