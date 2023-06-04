The Minnesota Vikings are preparing their 2023 NFL season in the best way possible. It seems like the NFC North squad might have a huge change soon, as they are set to make an unexpected decision with their star running back Dalvin Cook.

During the 2022 regular season, the Vikings were seen as one of the best squads in the entire league. They finished with a 13-4 record, which gave them a spot in the Wild Card round with home advantage. However, they lost to the New York Giants and were eliminated from Playoffs.

This surprise has brought a lot of changes to Minnesota. The team’s front office doesn’t want to go through the same path, and this includes taking a look at their roster to see if it is the best for the upcoming campaign.

Dalvin Cook might receive unexpected news from the Vikings

The team’s front office didn’t expect this at all. For this reason, they have decided to see if their roster is competitive enough to fight for the Super Bowl LVIII. In this intense work, it seems like they will be parting ways with one of their main stars.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Minnesota Vikings are set to cut Dalvin Cook. The running back has three more years of contract with the team, but Alexander Mattison’s performance seems to have them convinced to move on from Cook and release some space in their salary cap.

According to reports, the Vikings wanted to trade him, but clubs are not interested in this type of move. Rumors say that teams are waiting for Minnesota to cut him and then deal with Cook as a free agent.