After five years using Dalvin Cook as starter, the Minnesota Vikings will give the role to Alexander Mattison in the 2023 NFL season. Now, the 25-year-old has talked about his new job, sending a message to his former teammate.

After a lot of speculations, the Vikings decided to part ways with Dalvin Cook a few weeks ago. The team wanted to save some money, and they knew they had a decent replacement for the four-time Pro Bowler in Alexander Mattison.

Selected with the 102nd-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Mattison is now poised to become the starter after spending four years behind Cook. It’s a tremendous opportunity for him, and he knows he must live up to the expectations in order to secure the job long-term.

Alexander Mattison is ready to ‘seize’ the opportunity with Dalvin Cook gone

In four campaigns with Minnesota, Mattison has played 59 games (only six as starter). The former Boise State player has rushed for 1,670 yards in 404 attempts and 11 touchdowns. He’s also a huge threat by air, with 70 receptions for 526 yards and three touchdowns.

However, now he’s poised to have a significant increase in workload. With Cook gone, Mattison is set to be the team’s starter. He is fully aware of the responsibility that comes with replacing the four-time Pro Bowler, but he’s prepared and ready for the challenge.

“For me, it’s a great opportunity to step into the role, the limelight and the position I’ve always dreamt of being in,” Mattison recently told the Daily Delivery Podcast for The Star Tribune. “All the work I’ve put into this point, all the work following in [Cook’s] footsteps, side by side, challenging each other every day, prepared me for a moment like this where I can have the opportunity to seize what’s in front of me.“