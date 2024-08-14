With J.J. McCarthy out for the entire 2024 NFL season, here are three options that the Minnesota Vikings could consider to replace the rookie quarterback.

The Minnesota Vikings have received devastating news regarding rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy. He will miss the entire 2024 NFL season due to an injury, forcing the NFC North team to consider potential replacements.

Earlier this year, the Vikings made a bold move at the quarterback position by parting ways with Kirk Cousins and selecting J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

McCarthy impressed in his preseason debut, but a season-ending injury has dashed hopes for his rookie year. Now, the Vikings must quickly devise a backup plan to replace the former Michigan standout.

J.J. McCarthy’s possible replacements at Vikings

Sam Darnold

The leading candidate to replace J.J. McCarthy is Sam Darnold, who was initially slated to be his backup this season. The Vikings signed Darnold before the 2024 NFL Draft, and it now appears he’ll have another opportunity to start.

Darnold’s career has been underwhelming so far. After leaving the Jets in 2020, he joined the Panthers, where he eventually lost the starting job to Baker Mayfield. Last year, he signed with the 49ers but started only one game as Brock Purdy took the reins.

Ryan Tannehill

Another option for the Vikings is to explore the market for a veteran quarterback. While a trade could be an option, they might find their solution in free agency.

Ryan Tannehill is currently without a team after being replaced by Will Levis at the Titans. He’s seeking a new opportunity, and signing him could be an affordable upgrade over Sam Darnold for the Vikings.

Tom Brady

Are the Vikings well-positioned to entice Tom Brady out of retirement? Absolutely. But is the seven-time Super Bowl champion likely to unretire? Probably not. Still, there’s a slim chance for Minnesota with TB12.

Brady has repeatedly mentioned that he’s still in great shape for a potential comeback. With the Vikings boasting a strong roster and a top-tier wide receiver in Justin Jefferson, this could be the perfect opportunity for Brady to add even more success to his legendary career.

J.J. McCarthy’s injury: What happened to the Vikings’ quarterback?

After his debut with the Vikings in the preseason opener against the Raiders, it was revealed that J.J. McCarthy suffered a tear in his right meniscus and will require surgery.

This injury will sideline him for the entire 2024 NFL season, forcing the Vikings to urgently consider their options for a replacement, whether by exploring the market or sticking with their current roster.

