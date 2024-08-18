The Minnesota Vikings have unfolded a contingency plan after the injury of J.J. McCarthy.

The Minnesota Vikings didn’t expect to be in this situation after it was confirmed that J.J. McCarthy has a season ending injury on his right knee. That new era for head coach Kevin O’Connell will have to wait.

However, instead of contemplating the months pass by, the Vikings’ front office answered back furiously trying to make this team a contender. Even after the shocking departure of Kirk Cousins, they want to be a playoff threat.

There’s no time to hesitate as the NFC North has become one of the toughest division in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions and now the Chicago Bears thanks to Caleb Williams.

Who will replace J.J. McCarthy with Vikings?

While some other teams could have surrendered all hopes two weeks before the 2024 season, Kevin O’Connell has made two big moves just days after J.J. McCarthy was ruled out for the entire year.

First, the Vikings signed Matt Corral filling the spot left by McCarthy on the depth chart. Although it’s clear that Sam Darnold will be the starter, Minnesota already found another backup.

Who did the Vikings sign in free agency?

Then, in one of the most shocking moves in the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a one-year, $10 million contract. It’s a massive boost for the defense led by Brian Flores.

So, if Sam Darnold fulfills his duties without turning the ball over or making big mistakes, the supporting cast could help him go far. Just look at the names on offense: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Aaron Jones and T.J. Hockenson.

On the other side of the ball, the Vikings are very competitive with players such as Harrison Smith, Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Ivan Pace Jr, Byron Murphy Jr and, of course, Gilmore. In this scenario, even with McCarthy’s devastating injury, hope is not lost.